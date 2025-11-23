Flooding risk up due to LPA

RESIDENTS of Cebu and other parts of the Visayas can expect cloudy skies and periods of heavy rain as a low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) affects the region, the weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum, in a phone interview on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, said the region is expected to experience heavy rainfall due to the weather disturbance, which has a high chance of developing into a tropical system.

“It is not yet seen to possibly reach typhoon strength and may only become a tropical depression, but despite that, we still need to prepare because it could possibly bring significant rainfall,” Dumdum said in Cebuano. “We expect this to traverse around Visayas, with Cebu likely to be affected.”

Dumdum reported that the region may experience heavy rainfall totaling 100 to 200 millimeters (mm) from noon on Monday, Nov. 24, until noon Tuesday, Nov. 25. Rainfall is expected to ease by Wednesday, Nov. 26, with amounts ranging from 50 to 100 mm.

As of Sunday afternoon, the LPA was being monitored over northeastern Mindanao and may develop into the third storm to affect the Philippines this November, potentially to be named “Verbena.”

She advised residents to stay alert, take necessary precautions, monitor cyclone updates and coordinate with local government units and disaster risk reduction offices. She added that the weather disturbance could cause flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, as well as landslides in slope-prone communities.

Pagasa Visayas said that the country may experience one or two more storms in December, based on latest forecasts. / DPC