Flooding worsens in San Remigio barangay, says mayor

FLOODING in Sitio Tigib, Barangay Gaway-Gaway, San Remigio, continues to worsen after Typhoon Tino’s heavy rains poured over a landslide-formed natural dam created by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in September.

Mayor Mariano Martinez said in a public statement on November 7, 2025 that local officials are working to address rising waters in the area between Barangay Gaway-gaway and Barangay Anonang Sur that was blocked by a landslide caused by the earthquake.

He said local officials plan to coordinate with private contractors to help lower the water level.

While clearing efforts earlier started, Martinez said operations have been suspended due to unstable soil conditions, while equipment was temporarily withdrawn to assist disaster response operations in typhoon-hit areas in Metro Cebu and other locations in northern Cebu.

He added that he contacted the Department of Public Works and Highways, but the agency is prioritizing clearing operations brought by the typhoon. (DPC)