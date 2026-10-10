Floods, inflation and festivals

SCENES across Cebu from Saturday, Oct. 3, to Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, capture the everyday realities, challenges and celebrations of local communities. Residents of Sitio Tambisan in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, continue to endure recurring floods after heavy rains (1), while people sleeping along Magallanes St. near Forbes Bridge highlight concerns over homelessness and urban poverty (2). Metro Cebu’s skyline appeared hazy on Oct. 9 (3), while a warehouse fire broke out in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City (4). At Carbon Public Market, consumers and vendors grappled with rising food prices as the country’s headline inflation accelerated to 7.2 percent in September, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (5). Meanwhile, pet owners availed themselves of spaying and neutering, registration and anti-rabies services offered through a Cebu City government program (6). In Dumanjug, contingents in vibrant costumes performed during the Bisnok Festival ahead of the town’s 171st annual fiesta in honor of St. Francis of Assisi (7).