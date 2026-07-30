Floodwaters trap families in Guadalupe; rescue teams dispatched

FAMILIES in Sitio Dakit, Barangay Guadalupe, in Cebu City, remained stranded on Thursday, July 30, 2026, after floodwaters reportedly rose as high as a basketball ring, prompting authorities to prioritize the area for immediate evacuation.

According to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Council Committee on Disaster, rescue teams were dispatched to Sitio Dakit after authorities received reports that residents were trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters.

The affected area, located near Banawa Elementary School and the road leading to the Vice Mayor's area, could no longer be reached by vehicles after floodwaters rendered the roads impassable.

Tumulak said the affected families urgently needed to be evacuated, with rescue teams expected to access the area using appropriate equipment due to the depth of the flooding.

Earlier in the day, the committee also monitored flooding in several parts of Cebu City, including Barangays Tisa, Labangon, Tinago, Punta Princesa, Basak Pardo, Guadalupe, and other low-lying communities.

River water levels also continued to rise in several waterways being monitored across the city, including the Kinalumsan, Tejero-Tinago, Guadalupe, and Bulacao rivers, as continuous rains battered Cebu City. (CAV)