Floortek downs Handy Fix in A+E Buildrite Cup 2023

FLOORTEK put down the Handy Fix, 80-66, in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 last Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

The win was a crucial one for Floortek as it evened up their record at 2-2, thus keeping the team’s hopes for a quarterfinal berth alive.

John Cubar led the charge for Floortek as he scored 21 points and hauled down 20 boards. Jan Manalili also put up 25 points to help Floortek down the undermanned Handy Fix.

In other games, Smartbond defeated Stopgap, 72-68, as Wesley Viejo had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Ivan Deo added 19 markers in the win. Smartbond now owns a 2-2 card.

Lastly, the Blockout took down Blocktite, 64-59, thanks to Manuel Veloso’s 19 points. John Tangapa also helped out with 13 markers. The win was Blockout’s first in five games in this tournament, tying them with Blocktite.