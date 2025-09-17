Flores battles Cabrera in California

JUDY Flores will once again see action in the United States as he takes on undefeated American prospect Gael Cabrera on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 (US time) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The 26-year-old Flores is aiming to end a two-fight slump and secure his first win on American soil.

Flores dropped back-to-back fights to compatriot Giemel Magramo and unbeaten American Michael Angeletti. He lost to Magramo by split decision in Parañaque City last year in a bout for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-flyweight title.

He was then knocked out by Angeletti in the third round in the US last Feb. 8, this year.

The 26-year-old Flores owns a win over former world title challenger Jonathan Taconing and has fought but lost to the likes of ex-world champion Andrew Moloney and one-time world title contender Antonio Nieves.

Cabrera is a fast-rising US-based Mexican prospect who just turned pro two years ago. At this stage of his career, he already owns a win over former world title challenger Garen Diagan. He already fought three times this year and defeated club fighter Roberto Pucheta, Nelvis Rodriguez,

and Richard Reyes.

Flores is 14-4 with eight knockouts, while the 21-year-old Cabrera is 9-0 with six knockouts.

In the main event, Filipino prospect Jayson Vayson (14-1, 8 KOs) will challenge unified world champion Oscar Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) for his World Boxing Organization (WBO), World Boxing Association (WBA), and The Ring minimumweight belts. / EKA