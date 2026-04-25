Florida passes ‘Dexter’s Law,’ bans animal abusers from owning pets

THE US state of Florida has passed “Dexter’s Law,” banning individuals convicted of animal cruelty from owning or adopting pets — marking a significant step in strengthening animal protection.

Signed by Ron DeSantis in May 2025, the law took full effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

It prohibits offenders from purchasing or adopting cats and dogs and establishes a statewide, searchable database of those convicted of abuse.

The measure was named after Dexter, a rescue dog whose killing exposed gaps in the system that previously allowed offenders to acquire animals even after conviction.

Under the law, offenders may remain listed in the registry for up to 10 years, allowing shelters, breeders and the public to screen potential pet owners. It also increases penalties for severe cases of animal cruelty. / JAT