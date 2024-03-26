Flower farm worker reported missing discovered dead in upland Cebu City

A BODY of a man was discovered around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Sitio Golibas, Barangay Bonbon in upland Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Adriano Fuentes Durano, 50, of Sitio Kanyasan in the aforementioned barangay.

He worked as gardener for Golibas flower farm.

In an interview with DyHP AM radio, the victim's daughter Lucia revealed that her brother Rey, 20, had recognized the victim from the short pants he was wearing prior to his disappearance.

Police Major Philip Libres, chief of the Malubog Police Community Precinct (PCP), said that someone had called their office regarding the discovery of the body, which was already emitting an unpleasant stench, prompting them to respond to the scene.

Upon reaching the location, they discovered the victim covered with rubbish and his body partially buried in soil.

The culprit allegedly attempted to set the body on fire.

According to reports, the victim left their home on March 5, 2024, and hasn't been back since.

On the aforementioned day, he was seen drinking with Junel, his co-worker.

“A witness from Golibas claimed that the two were drinking, but this was denied by Junel. He said he did not see my father when interviewed by the police twice,” Lucia said in Cebuano.

His family posted on social media on March 5 asking for assistance in finding the victim after he did not come home.

After several days of searching, the victim was not located, though, so his family reported the incident to the Malubog PCP on March 9 in order to have it noted in the police blotter.

Lucia acknowledged that her father and Junel had a quarrel several months ago, arising suspicion that Junel was involved in the murder.

She claimed that the suspect had spent several months living in their house before. (AYB, TPT)