Flu cases climb among quake victims

CASES of acute respiratory infection (ARI) in northern Cebu towns affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake remain “manageable” despite a slight increase, the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported.

PHO officer-in-charge Mary Ann Josephine Arsenal, in an interview on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, said the rise in ARI cases is minimal compared to the previous month.

Arsenal also said the situation remains not alarming.

According to the data from the rural health units (RHUs) for Oct. 9 to 17, the highest number of ARI cases was in Daanbantayan, followed by San Remigio and Bogo City.

No ARI cases were reported from RHUs in Sogod, Tabuelan, and Tabogon during the same period.

The official attributed the uptick to changes in the weather and climate in the affected northern areas.

Some of the earthquake victims continue to stay in makeshift tents in open fields.

Arsenal explained that influenza, which is a viral illness, is usually self-limiting and resolves within seven to 10 days.

“Since the illness is viral, some patients may not seek consultation if they only have a cough or colds, perhaps because they are used to it,” Arsenal said.

The PHO has distributed multivitamins and decongestants to residents in the north.

She advised the public to rest, drink plenty of water, and avoid crowded places.

The PHO also reported a low incidence of diarrhea in the affected areas.

Diarrhea cases were recorded as follows:

San Remigio: 5 cases

Daanbantayan: 3 cases

Bogo City: 1 case

The data was gathered and monitored by the Provincial Health Emergency Operation Center in Bogo City. / CDF