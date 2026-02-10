Flying in 2027: Nonstop Israel-PH-Israel flights

ISRAEL’S national carrier, EL AL Airlines, announced plans to introduce nonstop flights between Israel and the Philippines, following a series of talks.

In a social media post on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, EL AL said it is rolling out the broadest route network in its history, with nine new destinations set to launch in 2027.

The expansion includes new long-haul nonstop flights to Hanoi in Vietnam, Seoul in South Korea and Manila, with three weekly flights to each destination to be operated using the airline’s Dreamliner aircraft, offering economy, premium and business classes.

The planned nonstop flight between Israel and Manila comes after discussions on the feasibility of a direct air link, seen as a boost to tourism, business travel and people-to-people exchanges.

EL AL said ticket sales for Hanoi flights are now open, while sales for Seoul will begin in May.

Further details on the Manila route, including the start of sales and flight schedules, will be announced at a later date.

On its website, the airline said departures from Israel will start in March 2027, while the Manila route remains subject to regulatory approvals.

The Philippines is anticipating a surge in Indian tourists following the implementation of a 14-day visa-free, non-extendible, and non-convertible policy for Indian nationals effective June 8, 2025, aimed at boosting tourism.

With India currently the fifth largest source market for visitors, this move aims to build on the 12.4 percent growth in 2024, aiming to capture a greater share of India’s fast-growing outbound market. / PNA / KOC