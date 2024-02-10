Flying solo on Valentine’s? 5 iconic Pinoy chick flicks for a fabulous night

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! It’s the time for love, chocolates and... fantastic movies? Absolutely!
Who says you need a significant other to enjoy the day of hearts? For all the wonderful singles out there, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the rich, emotional and often hilarious world of Filipino chick flicks. These movies are not just about romance; they’re a celebration of life, love and the resilience of the human spirit.
So, grab some popcorn (or maybe a bucket of chicken adobo-flavored popcorn, why not?) and get ready to enjoy these five iconic Filipino chick flicks that are perfect for a solo Valentine’s Day binge:
“My Amnesia Girl” (2010)
What’s good: The blend of humor and romance is spot-on in this film. The chemistry between the leads is undeniable, and the amnesia plot adds a unique twist to the typical love story.
Suggestion: Notice how the film uses humor to deal with serious themes like trust and second chances. It’s a master class in balancing light and heavy elements in storytelling.
One More Chance” (2007)
What’s good: The raw emotions, relatable characters, and memorable lines (“You had me at my best...” anyone?) make this movie a standout. It’s a story of love, loss and the difficult choices that come with adult relationships.
Suggestion: As you watch, think about the complexities of love and how it evolves over time. This film isn’t just about romance; it’s a lesson in personal growth and resilience.
“That Thing Called Tadhana” (2014)
What’s good: This film is a beautiful mix of romance, self-discovery, and breathtaking scenery. The dialogue is witty and the narrative is refreshingly honest and relatable.
Suggestion: Pay attention to how the story unfolds through conversations. It’s a great example of how powerful dialogue can drive a narrative.
“Starting Over Again” (2014)
What’s good: The story offers a different take on love and second chances. It’s emotionally engaging, and the performances are top-notch.
Suggestion: Reflect on the movie’s portrayal of closure and moving on. It’s a poignant reminder that not all love stories have the traditional happy ending, but each teaches us something valuable.
“Kita Kita” (2017)
What’s good: This film breaks away from the usual rom-com formula and delivers something genuinely heartwarming and unique. The story of two unusual lovers finding each other is both moving and inspiring.
Suggestion: Consider the movie’s exploration of love beyond physical appearances. It’s a beautiful reminder of the many facets of love and connection.
These films are more than just chick flicks; they are a celebration of the Filipino spirit — resilient, joyful and ever hopeful. So, this Valentine’s Day, whether you’re single by choice or by circumstance, remember that these stories are your companions. They remind us that love comes in many forms and often, the best love story is the one you have with yourself.
Happy watching! Who knows, you might just find a little bit of yourself in these stories.