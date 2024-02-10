Flying solo on Valentine’s? 5 iconic Pinoy chick flicks for a fabulous night

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! It’s the time for love, chocolates and... fantastic movies? Absolutely!

Who says you need a significant other to enjoy the day of hearts? For all the wonderful singles out there, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into the rich, emotional and often hilarious world of Filipino chick flicks. These movies are not just about romance; they’re a celebration of life, love and the resilience of the human spirit.

So, grab some popcorn (or maybe a bucket of chicken adobo-flavored popcorn, why not?) and get ready to enjoy these five iconic Filipino chick flicks that are perfect for a solo Valentine’s Day binge: