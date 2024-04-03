Flying Titans ends Tower’s run, Forges 3-way tie in Premier League

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans halted the winning run of the Galeries Tower with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-17 victory in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Tuesday night.

The win forged a three-way tie at the top of the standings, as Choco Mucho is tied with PLDT and Creamline, which have identical 6-1 win-loss records.

Cebuana volleyball star Sisi Rondina led the charge with another fiery performance, finishing with 16 points and adding eight excellent digs and three receptions. Cherry Nunag also grabbed the spotlight as she scored 12 points, including two blocks and three aces.

After a smooth first-set win, the Flying Titans faced challenges in the next two but relied on their power, experience, and teamwork to dominate the Highrisers.

Isa Molde fired nine points, Royse Tubino added seven points, and Maika Ortiz chipped in five markers for the Flying Titans, who produced 42 attack points against the Highrisers’ 33.

Trailing 6-8 in the third, the Flying Titans retaliated with a 10-2 run, capitalizing on their opponents’ errors to seize control of the match. Despite the Highrisers’ effort to rally, they were unable to stop the Flying Titans, resulting in the 77-minute romp.

Galeries, which scored back-to-back wins over Capital1 and Strong Group, slipped to 2-5. / JNP