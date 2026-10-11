Cebu

Flying Titans pull off comeback before 19K fans

Flying Titans pull off comeback before 19K fans
CELEBRATION. Choco Mucho Flying Titans huddle before their fans following an impressive five-set comeback against Capital1 Solar Spikers in the Premier Volleyball League, played in Cebu last Saturday. / PREMIERE VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
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CEBUANO fans warmly welcomed the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) in Cebu as four teams took the court before a crowd of 19,106 at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026.

Choco Mucho Flying Titans / PREMIERE VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans staged an impressive comeback, overcoming the Capital1 Solar Spikers in a thrilling five-setter.

The Solar Spikers initially took the first two sets, 25-22, 25-18. However, the Flying Titans fought back fiercely, seizing the next two sets, 25-17, 25-20, to force a decider.

Choco Mucho then surged ahead in the deciding fifth set, 15-8, to complete a come-from-behind win.

Sisi Rondina-Rosales finished with 12 points, including timely hits in the fifth set. Maddie Madayag put up 11 points, while newest Flying Titan Lorene Toring added five.

Dawn Macandili-Catindig had 16 digs.

Capital1 leaned on Erika Santos, who debuted with 22 points. Bella Belen and Vanie Gandler had 15 points apiece.

In the other game, the 11-time champion Creamline Cool Smashers displayed sheer dominance, sweeping the Akari Chargers, 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.

Jema Galanza spearheaded Creamline’s offense with 16 points built on 11 attacks, three blocks, and two aces. Jeanette Panaga added seven points, while team captain Alyssa Valdez had four.

/ RSC

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