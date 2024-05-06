Flying titans return to PVL finals

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans booked a return ticket to the finals of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference after they defeated the Petro Gazz Angels, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-20, in the semifinals on May 5, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The win set up a finals showdown with sister team and rivals Creamline with Game 1 of the best-of-three affair starting on May 7.

The Flying Titans asserted themselves in the third set, building momentum that carried into the fourth set, where they pulled away from a 16-all deadlock thanks to a four-hit streak capped off by an ace from the tall and talented Maddie Madayag. Sisi Rondina and Isa Molde then took control in a decisive finishing surge that dashed any hopes of a comeback the Angels may

have harbored.

Rondina, the pride of Compostela in Cebu, unloaded three straight hits in varying fashions, the last one securing her 32nd point, effectively sealing the outcome at 23-19, before Molde, a fellow Cebuana, delivered a well-placed hit through the block in response to Aiza Pontillas’ emphatic blast.

Molde scored 18 points to help Choco Mucho capture the win in one hour and 57 minutes.

The Cool Smashers are aiming for a third consecutive championship, while the Flying Titans seek redemption from their loss to their sister team in the previous All-Filipino finals.

Brooke Van Sickle scored 21 points for Petro Gazz but struggled in the latter sets, while Jonah Sabete and Pontillas had 14 points each, and MJ Phillips and Remy Palma scored nine and six points, respectively, for the Angels. The Angels will face the Crossovers in their own series for the bronze. / JNP