Flying Titans snap 12-match losing skid vs. Cool Smashers

THE Choco Mucho Flying Titans finally got a long-awaited victory against sister team and rival Creamline as they upended the Cool Smashers, 13-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16, in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The win snapped Choco Mucho’s 12-game losing streak to the Cool Smashers, and, more importantly, it put them at the doorstep of another finals appearance. Choco Mucho now has an opportunity for redemption after falling short in the previous AFC championship against the Cool Smashers last December.

Compostela native Sisi Rondina, battling through cramps, powered Choco Mucho to the win as she unleashed back-to-back hits, breaking the final deadlock at 16 and securing the elusive victory against the many-time champs.

“We simply worked tirelessly, with heart and unwavering determination being the key to this win,” said Rondina, who had 23 points and posted 14 excellent receptions, earning top honors for the game.

Royce Tubino finished with 20 points, while Isa Molde added 12 markers.

Jema Galanza finished with 23 points while Alyssa Valdez scored 21 points for Creamline. / JNP