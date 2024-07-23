FM Severino keeps share of IPCA world tilt lead

FIDE Master Sander Severino remained in a share of the lead after the 4th Round on Monday (Tuesday, July 23, RP time) at the 23rd International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) World Individual Chess Championship 2024 in Gyumri, Armenia.

Severino tallied 3.5 points with three straight wins against Indian Rao Samarth, fellow Philippine bet James Infiesto, and FIDE’s Zakharova Evgeniya.

The second-seeded Filipino forged an early draw with 4th-seeded and fellow FM Sargis Sargissyan of host Armenia in Round 4.

The 39-year-old Severino, champion in the IPCA World Online Championship in 2020, will next face 8th-seeded Domagoj Glazar of Croatia in Round 5 of the scheduled 9-round tournament.

National Master James Infiesto and Arena Grandmaster Henry Lopez are in a share of 14th-19th places with 2.5 points each.

Chery Angot is tied for 20th to 32nd with 2 points, Atty. Cheyzer Mendoza and Jean Lee Nacita stand in a share of 33rd to 41st places with 1.5 points, while Fe Mangayayam sits almost at the cellar with just one point.

Meanwhile, United States-based Grandmaster (GM) Julio Catalino Sadorra will banner Team Philippines again in the 44th World Chess Olympiad scheduled from Sept. 10 to 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) has named Sadorra to lead the squad composed of reigning national champion International Master (IM) Daniel Quizon, GM John Paul Gomez and IMs Paolo Bersamina and Jan Emmanuel Garcia. Head coach is GM Eugene Torre.

Sadorra, 37, was top board player in Tromso, Norway (2014); Baku, Azerbaijan (2016); and Batumi, Georgia (2018).

He skipped the tournament in Chennai, India (2022) and the online editions in 2020 and 2021 due to his commitments with family and the University of Texas at Dallas where he is the chess team coach.

“We’re thrilled to have him (Sadorra) back,” said NCFP chief executive officer GM Jayson Gonzales.

The women’s team is comprised of WGM Janelle Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino, the reigning national women’s champion. Shania Mae Mendoza, Kylen Joy Mordido, Bernadette Galas, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Allaney Jia Doroy and Cherry Ann Mejia are contesting the last two berths in the ongoing double-round robin tournament at the PACE in Mindanao Ave, Quezon City.

“We listed Mordido and Galas for now but we will change them with the Top 2 players of the elimination,” said Gonzales, the national women’s coach. / Radyo Pilipinas 2 Sports / PNA