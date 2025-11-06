FMA Conference 2025 celebrates 5 years of progress, honoring stakeholders' contributions

FIVE years of transformative growth and innovation mark the progress of the Fisheries Management Area (FMA) Conference 2025, which kicked off on November 5, 2025, and will run until November 6, 2025 in Cebu City.

With the theme “Science, Seas, Synergy: 5 Years of FMA Progress,” this year’s conference, organized by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), is a testament to the dedication of all involved, especially stakeholders, in implementing community-based governance structures and innovative approaches to fisheries management.

In a video message, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. recognized the importance of stakeholders in FMA implementation. “Through the FMA mechanism, we have provided a platform where our valued stakeholders can actively participate in fisheries policy development and decision-making. Your contributions play a key role in shaping management measures, validating scientific recommendations, and facilitating on-the-ground implementation, thereby fostering strong ownership, accountability, and shared responsibility in fisheries management,” he said.

The FMA initiative began as a bold vision to protect the Philippines’ marine ecosystems through a collaborative and science-based approach. Over the last five years, it has evolved into a national movement, where governance, science, and community collaboration intersect to achieve sustainable fisheries management.

What's special at FMA Con 2025

Different from previous FMA sessions, this year’s event is the first time that key stakeholders and sectoral representatives from all FMAs are personally invited and recognized for their vital contributions in shaping today’s FMA milestones.

The conference features plenary sessions and a poster exhibit showcasing FMACes – inspiring testimonials and success stories that highlight the transformative impact of FMA initiatives across the country.

As the conference moves forward, it emphasizes the need for continued investment and funding to ensure the long-term success of FMAs. Stakeholders will come together to share best practices, review challenges, and propose solutions to enhance the implementation of FMAs nationwide.

The conference will culminate in a resolution encapsulating the shared perspectives, policy priorities, and actionable outcomes identified by the participants through collective deliberation.

FishCoRe's role in FMA implementation

While the initiative’s success can be credited to many stakeholders, from local communities to government agencies, the participation of key projects like the Philippine Fisheries and Coastal Resiliency (FishCoRe) Project has been fundamental in shaping the program’s direction and impact.

FishCoRe, a World Bank funded project that is designed to support the implementation of fisheries management plans, especially in FMAs 6 and 9, places great importance on building the infrastructure for FMA governance.

Through its research, technical assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, FishCoRe has helped ensure that FMAs are not just theoretical frameworks but functional, community-driven models that are making measurable improvements in fisheries sustainability. (PR)