Foc Fashion drops surprise single, ‘Space’

INDIE rock band Foc Fashion dropped a treat for its fans releasing its new single “Space” now available on all major streaming platforms. The track is the band’s first streaming release since their 2018 self-titled anthology. The band marks the new release as the beginning of what is set to be a series of great music to be released.

Originally from Cebu, Philippines, founding members Mark Sy (vocals & guitar) and Miguel Saballa (drums) reconnected as they were both based in Singapore and decided to reestablish the band. “As the pandemic began to wear off in 2022, we decided to jam because we missed playing music,” narrated Sy. “We decided to form Foc Fashion here and ended up gigging for Singaporean and Filipino community rock productions.” They enlisted Mathew Wong, a friend of Saballa, to round up the band’s new lineup. Wong additionally lent his hand in creating a fresh new visual identity for the band, illustrating the cover art for “Space.”

The band produced “Space” entirely with a DIY approach in the members’ home studios, embracing a new identity as “bedroom indie-rockers.”

Reestablishing the band in a new locale was not without its challenges but it also created a fresh perspective on what Foc Fashion is and would need to be. “We are low-key expat musician upstarts who are in it to simply create. We’ve adjusted our expectations,” said Sy. “Recognition isn’t our primary goal anymore; we’re here to create.”

Another key contributor to “Space” was sound engineer Chuck Buenaventura, who mixed and mastered the track. Buenaventura, likewise a Filipino based in Singapore, also plays with the bands Gonedown and Docudrama, another indie rock band from Cebu that has reestablished itself with a new homebase.

This is only the beginning of a new era for Foc Fashion as the band has exciting plans ahead. In addition to continuing to record Foc Fashion music, the band and its members have dabbled in local collaborations in Singapore. “We’re also part of a new band, Club of Stranger, supporting Cat Cortes from Arigato, Hato!,” they share. “We’re excited to be opening for Ebe Dancel this October at Timbre+ in Singapore.”

“It’s a good time for music.” / PR