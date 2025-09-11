Foc Fashion releases new single

Independent rock band Foc Fashion has released a new single, “Zombies,” the group’s third track since reforming in Singapore. The release follows “Space” and “Baloney,” which, along with “Zombies,” will form part of a forthcoming album.

The current lineup features original members Mark Sy and Miguel Saballa with new bassist Mathew Wong, who joined during the band’s reformation. Wong has also contributed cover art for the recent singles, while the new track was engineered by Chuck Buenaventura.

On release day, “Zombies” was added to Spotify’s Fresh Finds Philippines playlist, placing the band alongside emerging regional talent and giving the single a strong introduction to wider audiences.

Written by Sy and Saballa with music composed by the trio, the track explores themes of personal struggle in the face of overwhelming circumstances. According to the band, “Zombies” is “a literal song about a person’s midlife crisis in the midst of a figurative zombie apocalypse. It resolves through this person affirming to find the silver lining amidst the struggle and scars.”

Foc Fashion originally formed in Cebu City, Philippines, before relocating to Singapore, where Sy and Saballa revived the project. The addition of Wong has given the group new momentum, resulting in three singles in quick succession as they build toward their next full-length release.

“Zombies” continues the band’s shift from their early lo-fi indie rock toward a more refined but still emotionally direct sound. Alongside the earlier singles, it provides a preview of the album currently in production. / PR