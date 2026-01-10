Foc Fashion releases new single ‘Rat Race’

INDEPENDENT rock band Foc Fashion has released “Rat Race,” its fourth single since reforming in Singapore with the addition of bassist Mathew Wong, joining original members Mark Sy and Miguel Saballa.

Released in early January, “Rat Race” was timed to reflect the collective return to routine after the holiday season. The track explores the quiet exhaustion of modern working life, which the band describes as a shared sense of workday jadedness.

Written by Sy and Saballa and composed by Sy, Saballa and Wong, the song follows earlier releases “Space,” “Baloney” and “Zombies.” The tracks are part of an ongoing album campaign currently in development.

“Rat Race” was produced by Chuck Buenaventura and features cover art by Wong, who is also part of Hyperfolk Studios. The single is now available on major streaming platforms. / PR