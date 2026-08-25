'FOI' policy needs clear systems'

ENFORCING transparency policies requires clear guidelines and workable systems beyond executive directives, Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Soco said.

“It should go beyond just the executive order. We need clear workable systems, proper procedures, responsible offices, and timely access to information while respecting the limitations provided by law,” Soco said in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Monday, Aug. 24, 2026.

The vice governor’s statement came after Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 43, which urges component cities and municipalities across Cebu Province to adopt and institutionalize Freedom of Information (FOI) mechanisms in their jurisdictions.

Effective mechanisms

Soco expressed support for efforts to promote transparency in local governance but said executive measures must be backed by effective implementation mechanisms. Public officials, he said, remain accountable to the people.

“Anything that promotes transparency and accountability in government is a step in the right direction,” he said.

EO 43, signed by Baricuatro Aug. 12, calls on the province’s six component cities and 44 municipalities to pass local FOI ordinances through their respective councils.

The order seeks to promote province-wide transparency, accountability, citizen participation and efficient public service delivery.

Local ordinances

The directive builds on earlier Provincial Government measures, including EO 3, series of 2025, and Provincial Ordinance 2026-09, or the Cebu Provincial Government Offices Freedom of Information Ordinance of 2026.

EO 3, signed by Baricuatro on June 30, 2025, introduced an FOI program covering Provincial Government offices. The Provincial Board later approved an ordinance institutionalizing the program and setting rules for public access to government records, subject to legal exceptions.

Provincial Ordinance 2026-09 applies to Capitol offices but does not compel component local government units (LGUs) to adopt the same rules. EO 43 instead urges them to enact their own FOI measures.

Under EO 43, local officials are encouraged to disclose public records without waiting for formal FOI requests.

These may include annual budgets, financial reports, procurement plans and project updates. Records may be posted on official websites, social media accounts, transparency portals and other government platforms, subject to restrictions under the law.

PIO support

Sections 5 and 6 of EO 43 designate the Provincial Information Office (PIO) as the primary coordinating office for assisting LGUs with FOI implementation.

The PIO is directed to provide technical assistance upon request, conduct orientation and training programs, and prepare model FOI ordinances, forms, manuals and procedures that local governments may adopt.

LGUs are also encouraged to give the PIO copies of their enacted FOI ordinances and implementing guidelines to help identify practices that may be adopted elsewhere in Cebu Province. / CDF