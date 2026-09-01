Folklore finds a new form on the runway

Emerging designers brought Philippine folklore to the runway at the Folklore Fashion Fest, drawing inspiration from mythical figures, cultural characters and symbols. The parade of costumes featured Haliya (goddess of the moon), Maria Makiling, Babaylan, Li Adlaw or the sun and Waling-Waling, among others.

Held August 31, 2026, at The Mall at NUSTAR Cebu, the fashion show served as the culmination of “HANDURAWAN: Cebu Wear Pop-Up,” a three-day celebration of Filipino heritage, fashion and creativity.

Directed by Dexter Z. Alazas, the event started with an open registration posted through NUSTAR. From the applicants, a select group of designers was chosen to create pieces based on Philippine folklore.

For Alazas, the goal was to keep the concept simple and accessible.

“We just really wanted to make it simple and just really enjoyable,” he said. “Really folklore-inspired but still very wearable.”

The event also reflected Alazas’ work with the Wear Cebu Collective, which aims to promote local designers and their work.

“We’re actually really looking for good designers,” Alazas said. “Designers that really have the talent to create something that’s really Cebu and, at the same time, give an idea of what history and heritage is all about.”

Rather than simply recreating traditional clothing, the designers were given room to interpret folklore through contemporary fashion.

For Alazas, the showcase was also an opportunity to discover designers who could potentially become part of the Wear Cebu Collective.

“Basically, this is a showcase of emerging talents,” he said.

He also hopes to eventually mentor some of the participating designers, helping them develop their own retail lines and further their careers in fashion.

“We might mentor them to create their own retail line and be part of the Wear Cebu Collective,” he said.

The Folklore Fashion Fest ended HANDURAWAN’s three-day run with a competition and runway showcase, with Atelier Del Luna named the Grand Winner for a design made from recycled materials.

More than a fashion competition, the event gave emerging Cebuano creatives an opportunity to explore Filipino heritage through their own designs while putting their work in front of a wider audience. S