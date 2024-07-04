Food, beverage manufacturer issued violation notice

THE Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has issued a notice of violation against San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI) regarding its vacant lot, which has become a dumping site for mixed waste.

The SMFI has already initiated the cleanup, and the more than 10 sacks of garbage collected are ready for hauling on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Opao Barangay Captain Nixon Dizon, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 4, clarified that the waste dumped in the area did not originate from SMFI but from informal settlers who occupied the vacant lot before being asked to vacate earlier this year.

Cenro head Araceli Barlam, however, in an interview on Wednesday, July 3, said that although the SMFI may not be responsible for the waste, the company must ensure its property “does not become a health or environmental hazard.”

She said they discovered the waste during a routine inspection last June 12. Cenro issued a notice of violation against SMFI on June 24.

The notice, she said, pertains to SMFI’s violation of Section 1(h) of the Mandaue City Ordinance 14-2018-1396 or “An Ordinance Imposing stiffer penalties and fines for improper solid or liquid waste management and disposal and other purposes.”

Under the ordinance, failure to remove all the waste within five days would result in a fine of P5,000.

“After receiving the notice, the company took immediate action. Since it is private property, we did not venture inside but observed the cleanup from the outside. We continue to coordinate with them regarding their cleanup timeline,” Barlam said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Mark Anthony Oplado, Cenro’s focal person, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday, July 4, that they have been coordinating with Barangay Opao regarding the cleanup.

“We have recommended the work with the barangay to ensure thorough cleanup and proper waste disposal,” Oplado said.

Dizon said that while they received a copy of the notice of violation, they were informed that SMFI would handle the cleanup.

Dizon added that the barangay will assist with the cleanup starting Friday, July 5, to expedite the process.

He added that SMFI had paid these settlers to demolish their homes and relocate, as the land did not belong to them. The settlers started demolishing the area just this year, leaving the trash behind for the informal settlers.

“There was an agreement between San Miguel and the informal settlers to demolish their houses. We were not informed about it in our office,” said Dizon in a mixed Cebuano and English.

Dizon said the informal settlers, over 100 families from barangays Opao and Looc, were each paid P20,000 to demolish their houses in the SMFI-owned lot.

Barlam assured that the garbage situation has not impacted residents, as the lot is relatively isolated.

He also said they are coordinating with SMFI to implement measures to prevent future dumping.

Cenro will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with SMFI to ensure a thorough cleanup and prevent the property from becoming a dumping site again. / CAV