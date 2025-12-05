Food delivery player brings holiday aid to Cebu

FOOD delivery player Foodpanda brought holiday assistance to patients and frontliners in Cebu through its Pasko Na, We Gotchu: Christmas PANDAriwang outreach, delivering meals and care packages to Cebu City Medical Center, which has been recovering from recent calamities.

Volunteers distributed fruit baskets and plush toys to patients, while riders delivered hundreds of ready-to-eat meals to medical staff and support workers.

Growth and marketing director Patricia Jacinto said the effort reinforces Foodpanda’s mission to provide care to communities during the holidays. / KOC