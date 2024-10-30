Food handlers urged to prioritize safety

FOOD handlers, including street vendors, were reminded to follow proper food preparation practices and safety requirements, highlighting how important food safety is for the economy.

This was the message of the seminar held by the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas, in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office (CHO), on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in line with the Food Safety Awareness Week at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

CHO head Agnes Realiza, in an interview, said improper food preparation will result in food poisoning.

“If food safety is ensured, a community or individual will be healthier. On the other hand, if food is not safe, it can lead to foodborne illnesses, which will negatively affect the economy and the healthcare system,” said Realiza.

“Hospitals and clinics will see an increase in patients, putting a strain on staff and resources,” she added.

Serving safe food

DOH Central Visayas Medical Officer Jeanette Pauline Arellano-Cortes said the multi-sectoral event highlights the importance of serving safe food to consumers.

Cortes said food safety must be ensured at every stage, from raw produce at the farm and poultry to harvesting, slaughtering, transporting, storing, preparing, and serving.

“It’s crucial for people to understand that the food on their tables should be free from contaminants that could harm people’s health,” she said.

Cortes said their food safety campaign targets participants to be aware of the regulatory requirements for ambulant vendors and food stall owners.

She said food stall owners should undergo a training program on food safety in their respective local government units.

The same individuals should also secure a barangay clearance, sanitary permits, business permits, and health cards.

Street food vendors, meanwhile, should have at least a barangay clearance.

When asked what are the challenges faced in monitoring these vendors, the medical officer said that the number of sanitation inspectors in the LGU cannot accommodate the high number of vendors, especially since these individuals do not stay in one area.

“This is a challenge we have to face…These vendors are often moving from one place to another, which makes it difficult to track them,” said Cortes.

“Our sanitation inspectors are truly doing their best to cover and inspect everything to ensure compliance with our regulatory requirements,” she added.

Vendors and food establishment owners are urged to practice sanitation practices such as proper hand washing before cooking and serving food. / DPC