Food vendor yields over P6 million 'shabu' in buy-bust in Alaska Mambaling

A FOOD vendor who allegedly sidelined peddling drugs was arrested during the buy-bust operation at around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday, November 30, 2023 in Sitio Pungtod, Barangay Alaska Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Hazel Barrera, 28, single, a resident of the said place who is considered a high-value individual on the police list.

Seized from him were 19 large packs and 104 medium packs of suspected shabu valued at P6,766,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Mambaling police headed by their chief, Major Jonathan Beethoven Taneo, and the operatives of Cebu City Drugs Enforcement Unit.

According to Taneo, Barrera could dispose of two to three kilograms of illegal substances each week, and that his drug contact is an inmate at the Cebu City jail.