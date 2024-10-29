Foodpanda 'appeals' NLRC 7 decision

THE online food and grocery delivery service Foodpanda has filed an appeal against the recent ruling of the National Labor Relations Commission in Central Visayas (NLRC 7), which recognizes riders as employees.

This move shows that the private company chose to prolong the process and further deny riders of their rightful earnings, according to Abraham Monticalbo Jr., Foodpanda Cebu’s chapter president.

“Foodpanda has appealed to the NLRC, which is really frustrating because it’s just a small amount for the company, yet they’re being stingy with the riders. It’s clear that they don’t really care about our well-being,” said Monticalbo in Cebuano during a press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024.

Monticalbo told SunStar Cebu that they were informed of the appeal by their legal counsel Tepi Claros. SunStar Cebu tried to reach Claros, but she had yet to respond as of writing.

Monticalbo said the appeal “reflects Foodpanda’s unwillingness to make amends.”

In 2021, Foodpanda reduced its riders’ base fee from P55 to P25 allegedly without a valid explanation, which significantly affected its riders’ income.

The Foodpanda riders then won their case against their company on Sept. 17, with the NLRC 7 ordering Foodpanda to pay P7.4 million for the unjust reduction in delivery fees.

Foodpanda’s appeal, which was filed with the 7th Division of the NLRC earlier this month, aims to challenge the evidence presented by the riders that formed the basis of the ruling, according to Monticalbo.

“It’s unfortunate that this goliath company chose to appeal, especially when the P7.4 million claim wouldn’t even dent their profits,” Monticalbo said.

He further said that Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon had expressed solidarity with the riders, calling for a humane treatment from delivery platforms.

In Cebu City Council’s regular session on Oct. 16, Gealon brought attention to the lack of health insurance, social protection, hazard pay, and other essential benefits for delivery riders.

He urged the council to adopt policies that implement regulations that guarantee fair compensations and benefits to riders whether they are working full-time or part-time.

The council has called for an executive session on Nov. 20, inviting the Department of Labor and Employment, the NLRC, delivery companies, and the Union of Food Delivery Riders to discuss these pressing issues.

“We believe that workers are the backbone of our economy and should be legally, socially, and economically protected,” Monticalbo said.

“Our fight will not end until justice is served,” he added, noting that they are not merely seeking higher wages but are fighting for a return to fair treatment, transparent policies, and decent working conditions. / CAV