For filing charges vs. mayor, Council declares resident persona non grata

THE Borbon Municipal Council, through a resolution sponsored by the town mayor’s son, has declared a resident as persona non grata for filing grave misconduct charges against the mayor.

The resolution stemmed from the complaint filed by one Emar Cuico, a resident of Borbon town, against Mayor Noel Dotillos, his wife, who is the incumbent municipal health officer, and four other incumbent and former municipal officials for grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a public official for violations of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and RA 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards of Public Officials and Employees, before the Office of the Ombudsman in Central Visayas.

The graft charges were filed against the mayor and other officials after the mayor’s wife, Corazon Dotillos, was rehired as Municipal Health Officer even after her employment contract expired.

Also facing graft charges are Municipal Treasurer Noel Enriquez, retired municipal budget officer Teresita Cabahug, Municipal Budget Officer Charmaine Marie Alpino, Municipal Accountant Liezel Brian, and Municipal Health Officer Corazon Dotillos.

Councilor Nico Dotillos, the Association of Barangay Councils president and son of the accused mayor and municipal health officer, in his resolution, said that accusing the workers of abuse of power is unimaginable, considering that they all have discharged their duties and

responsibilities religiously.

The resolution, which was transmitted to the executive department on Oct. 4, was approved on July 29 by the majority of the councilors: Alberto Melendres, Alexandrah Antigua, Joselito Antigua, Fernando Larranaga, and Ramonito Dotillos.

Two councilors, Aniceto Monsuller Jr. and Bernad-Gino Sepulveda, have voted against the resolution, while Moman Rivera abstained from voting.

Sepulveda during the session said that Section 3 of the Bill of Rights states that “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, nor shall any person be denied the equal protection of the laws,” adding that he isn’t against anyone, but the complainant shouldn’t be declared persona non grata as he might just be advocating for transparency.

Monsuller, on the other hand, said that during his incumbency as a Sangguniang Bayan Member, he had not met this kind of resolution declaring a certain individual as persona non grata, emphasizing that “can the Sanggunian be held liable should the resolution be passed?”

He instead suggested making a query relative to the records of the complainant in the Commission on Elections as to the authenticity of his identity.

But Councilor Dotillos informed the council that any case filed relative to the passage of the resolution, he will own it and face it fairly and squarely.

Sepulveda said that passing a resolution declaring persona non grata of a certain individual may or may not constitute a criminal act or shall the council be held administratively in doing such.

In his resolution, Councilor Dotillos said Cuico attempted to ruin the name of Borbon and its peace by criticizing different municipal officers through baseless accusations, causing havoc and damaging the name of Borbon.

“Emar Cuico better known as Jenkie Cuico is a resident of Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, and is not a bona fide resident of Borbon, and has just transferred to Borbon recently this year to cause disturbances by harassing municipal officers, who are respectable civil servants doing their jobs for the benefit of the constituents,” reads a portion of

the resolution.

Dotillos claimed that Cuico ran twice for office in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, and lost on

both attempts.

Meanwhile, Cuico, in a separate interview with SunStar, said he had no idea as to grounds for declaring him as persona non grata.

“Actually, I don’t have any idea why they declared me as persona non grata, I don’t know also what his ground is for declaring me as persona non grata, as far as I know, I think after I filed a complaint against the municipal mayor and his wife, including 5 other department heads, for grave misconduct before the Office of the Ombudsman,” said Cuico.

Cuico was raised and born in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City, but since 2011, he started living in Borbon. He also confirmed that he is a registered voter in Barangay Tagnucan, Borbon, and is running for municipal councilor.

He further said that, as far as he can remember, he has not done anything wrong to malign the name of Borbon.

“If we complain about public officials, should we immediately file a resolution to declare them persona non grata? Does this mean that the constituents no longer have the right to complain? I’m wondering what grounds they have for declaring me persona non grata,” Cuico said.