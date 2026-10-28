For the love of scares seven films to watch this halloween in Cebu

Halloween has its share of familiar frights, from costumes and trick-or-treating to ghost stories told after dark. But for those who prefer their scares with the lights dimmed and the sound turned up, seven horror films promise a journey through haunted houses, sinister phone apps, blood-soaked curses and the unsettling secrets people keep.

Running from Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, Sine Sindak: The 7th Cycle gathers horror titles from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hollywood. Screened exclusively at SM Cinema, the annual festival brings together different kinds of terror, from encounters with the supernatural to psychological scares that hit closer to home. Whether the fear comes from something lurking in the shadows or something far more human, this Halloween lineup offers plenty of reasons to look over your shoulder.

‘‘VHS’’ (Viva Horror Stories)