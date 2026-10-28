For the love of scares seven films to watch this halloween in Cebu

Halloween has its share of familiar frights, from costumes and trick-or-treating to ghost stories told after dark. But for those who prefer their scares with the lights dimmed and the sound turned up, seven horror films promise a journey through haunted houses, sinister phone apps, blood-soaked curses and the unsettling secrets people keep.
Running from Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, Sine Sindak: The 7th Cycle gathers horror titles from the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hollywood. Screened exclusively at SM Cinema, the annual festival brings together different kinds of terror, from encounters with the supernatural to psychological scares that hit closer to home. Whether the fear comes from something lurking in the shadows or something far more human, this Halloween lineup offers plenty of reasons to look over your shoulder.
‘‘VHS’’ (Viva Horror Stories)
The only Filipino entry in the lineup, VHS is a three-part horror anthology directed by Darryl Yap. Rather than relying solely on ghosts and traditional supernatural creatures, the film explores the unsettling side of human behavior through three stories.
“Dasal” stars Sachzna Laparan as a cheerleader, while “Spoiled” features McCoy de Leon and Ella Cruz in a romance concealing a dark secret. The third installment, “Wish,” stars Sarah Lahbati and Kit Thompson as a married couple.
Together, the stories turn familiar relationships and everyday desires into sources of dread.
‘‘App the Horror’’
This South Korean horror anthology brings together six to seven short stories connected by a mysterious mobile application. Once installed, the app is said to attract ghosts and evil spirits, turning an ordinary smartphone into a gateway to the supernatural.
The premise taps into the unease of living in a world where digital technology is always within reach, even when what it brings may be better left unseen.
‘‘Crawlers’’
A building becomes a trap in this Hollywood horror film when a spider outbreak prompts authorities to lock down the premises. With residents cut off from the outside world, without electricity or a reliable signal, survival becomes a desperate fight.
Forced to improvise weapons and fend for themselves, the trapped tenants must confront the growing threat around them. The film comes from producers associated with the John Wick franchise.
‘‘Never After Dark’’
This Japanese psychological horror film follows a psychic medium hired to perform an exorcism in a haunted house. What begins as an attempt to confront the supernatural leads to a more disturbing discovery.
The real danger, the film suggests, may not come from the dead but from the brutal forces at work among the living.
‘‘The Influencer Project’’
Drawing inspiration from the found-footage approach of “The Blair Witch Project,” this horror film incorporates familiar digital elements, including Instagram interfaces and livestream footage, to make its events feel disturbingly real.
What begins as documentation gradually turns into bloody evidence, blurring the line between online performance and genuine terror.
‘‘Cerita Lila’’
The Indonesian film, whose title translates to “The Story of Lila,” follows two children separated by a devastating family tragedy.
Its exploration of family trauma and abuse places the horror close to home, with disturbing and violent themes contributing to its R-16 classification in the Philippines.
‘‘Phi Phong: The Blood Demon’’
Set in a remote Vietnamese village gripped by fear, the film follows two siblings who practice traditional healing as they struggle to save their mother and protect their community from a sinister blood curse.
Blending supernatural terror with the traditions of folk healing, the story draws its horror from a community struggling against a dark force that threatens to consume it.