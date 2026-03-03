Cebu

Ford accepts SAG Life Achievement Award

Ford accepts SAG Life Achievement Award
Photo from sagaftra Instagram account
Published on

HARRISON Ford received a standing ovation March 1, 2026, as he accepted the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

The honor was presented by Woody Harrelson, who praised Ford’s decades-long career and called him a “timeless American treasure.”

Ford has yet to secure a major competitive acting award. The Life Achievement Award marks his first recognition from SAG-AFTRA, following a nomination last year for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shrinking," where he lost to Martin Short for "Only Murders in the Building."

In announcing the honor last December, SAG-AFTRA described Ford as “one of cinema’s most enduring leading men” whose work is woven into popular culture. (NPG)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph