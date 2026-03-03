Ford accepts SAG Life Achievement Award

HARRISON Ford received a standing ovation March 1, 2026, as he accepted the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award.

The honor was presented by Woody Harrelson, who praised Ford’s decades-long career and called him a “timeless American treasure.”

Ford has yet to secure a major competitive acting award. The Life Achievement Award marks his first recognition from SAG-AFTRA, following a nomination last year for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shrinking," where he lost to Martin Short for "Only Murders in the Building."

In announcing the honor last December, SAG-AFTRA described Ford as “one of cinema’s most enduring leading men” whose work is woven into popular culture. (NPG)