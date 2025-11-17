Foreign investment pledges fall 49% in Q3; manufacturing still leads

FOREIGN investment approvals in the Philippines dropped sharply in the third quarter of 2025, falling 48.7 percent to P73.68 billion from P143.74 billion a year earlier, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed.

Seven of 13 investment promotion agencies reported foreign commitments during the period, including the Board of Investments, Philippine Economic Zone Authority, and key freeport authorities.

Singapore remained the top source of foreign pledges at P20.26 billion (27.5 percent), followed by Japan with P13.59 billion(18.4 percent) and the Cayman Islands with P13.14 billion (17.8 percent).

Manufacturing continued to attract the most foreign capital, accounting for P36.12 billion or 49 percent of total FI approvals. Electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply followed with P17.98 billion (24.4 percent), while real estate activities drew P11.86 billion (16.1 percent).

Calabarzon captured the largest regional share with P28.23 billion (38.3 percent), ahead of Central Luzon’s P16.42 billion (22.3 percent) and the Bicol region’s P13.03 billion (17.7 percent).

Overall approved investments — combining foreign and Filipino commitments — reached P343.77 billion, down 36.1 percent from a year earlier. Filipino investors accounted for P270.10 billion, or nearly 79 percent.

Projects in electricity and related utilities made up the biggest share of total investments at P136.59 billion (39.7 percent), followed by transportation and storage at P56.64 billion (16.5 percent) and real estate at P48.73 billion (14.2 percent).

Approved projects for the quarter are expected to generate 27,605 jobs, 17.3 percent lower than the projected employment in the same period of 2024. / KOC