Foreign ministers’ talks to spur grassroots Asean programs

DESPITE political tensions and economic problems in the Philippines and neighboring countries, talks among Southeast Asian foreign ministers are expected to bring real benefits to Filipinos and small investors as the country hosts its first major meeting as Asean chair.

The Philippines will host the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) starting January 28 until January 29, 2026 in Cebu City, marking the first high-level ministerial gathering under its chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro.

Responding to questions on how high-level diplomacy impacts everyday citizens, Dominic Xavier Imperial, Philippine deputy assistant secretary of Foreign Affairs and spokesperson of Asean, said the outcomes of foreign ministers’ discussions extend far beyond policy dialogue and are designed to translate into on-the-ground programs.

“When foreign ministers meet and agree on regional priorities, the process does not end with discussions,” Imperial said on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. “There is a structured system of tasking that follows, where senior officials’ meetings and sectoral bodies are directed to implement specific actions.”

He explained that this layered governance structure ensures that policy agreements are converted into concrete initiatives implemented by relevant agencies across member states.

The AMM Retreat will begin with an informal consultation on the five-point consensus, followed by the retreat proper on the second day. During the retreat, foreign ministers will discuss the Philippines’ Asean chairship priorities and deliverables under the theme, “Navigating Our Future Together.”

Discussions will also include follow-through on the outcomes of the 47th Asean Summit and Related Summits held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025, as well as an exchange of views on key regional and global developments.

Areas of cooperation

Imperial cited climate change as a clear example of how Asean-level discussions impact ordinary citizens. Ministerial agreements on climate issues are followed by tasking to relevant agencies, resulting in programs on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, and mitigation, often supported by Asean funding or assistance from dialogue partners.

Education is another area where regional cooperation yields direct benefits. Imperial said Asean initiatives supporting youth innovation and skills development have translated into scholarships, student exchanges, and capacity-building programs available not only to Filipinos but to students across the region.

“These are tangible opportunities that ordinary people can access,” he said.

Food security was also cited as a priority area, with Asean discussions leading to region-wide programs aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, supply chain resilience, and access to food. These initiatives are implemented through national agencies and regional cooperation frameworks.

Imperial stressed that while diplomatic meetings may appear distant from everyday concerns, their outcomes are embedded in development programs that support livelihoods, education, and economic stability across Asean. (KOC)