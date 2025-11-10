Foreign response to typhoon Tino takes measured pace

Ireland sent 250,000 euros through WFP, while the United Kingdom pledged GBP 750,000 to the Philippine Red Cross. New Zealand committed NZD 500,000, and Hungary followed with HUF 20 million to assist hard-hit areas in Cebu.

By Dec. 22, South Korea had pledged $2 million in cash and additional rice support. China donated $1 million and thousands of tons of rice. The United States first released $200,000 in emergency relief, then followed with an additional $1 million through USAID by Dec. 27. Within a week of Odette’s landfalls, aid was moving and visible.

Slower, measured response

Typhoon Tino, which made landfall on Nov. 4, 2025, while slightly less intense, has already claimed 224 lives as of Sunday, Nov. 9, with towns still submerged, families stranded on rooftops and homes destroyed. The images of devastation are starkly reminiscent of Odette, yet the international response has been slower and more cautious.

Four days after landfall, statements of sympathy and readiness to assist came from the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the EU and the United Arab Emirates — but initially, none included figures, delivery timelines, nongovernmental organization coordination briefings or confirmed humanitarian deployments.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the US government announced that it was providing $1 million in immediate life-saving assistance to support relief and recovery operations in areas severely affected by typhoon Tino and recent earthquakes. According to the US Department of State, the aid will augment ongoing humanitarian work by local partners and international organizations already operating in the country.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has expressed gratitude for the many messages of solidarity and offers of support.

‘No call for foreign aid’

According to Palace Press Officer Claire Castro, the Philippine government has not requested any foreign assistance following typhoon Tino, saying the country still has sufficient funds to respond to the disaster. On Thursday, Nov. 6, the National Government announced the release of P760 million in aid for typhoon Tino survivors in cities and provinces affected.