Foreigner arrested over P2.7M purchases

A 36-YEAR-OLD Chinese man was arrested by the police on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, on suspicion of using another person’s credit card through Apple Pay at the Louis Vuitton boutique at Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu City’s South Road Properties.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) identified the suspect as Cao Ming.

Police said that Cao used the credit card of a lawyer to buy 18 Louis Vuitton items worth P2.7 million. He used the card six times without the owner’s permission. It was unclear how the suspect got hold of the lawyer’s card.

Bank alerts

The purchases came to light when the lawyer received text alerts from the bank about the transactions.

Stephanie Payopanin, a senior client advisor at Louis Vuitton, and Nustar security personnel Arnel Magallado Bernadas and Rufino Ciudadano Ramos Jr. turned Cao over to police at about 7 p.m.

Cao was taken to the Mambaling Police Station along with the recovered evidence so the proper case could be filed.

He was informed of his rights under the law in a language he understood. Police are preparing charges of theft and violation of Republic Act 10175, the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. / ABC