Foreigner shot by Range 999 dies

MURDER charges will be filed against Cebuano rapper Andrew Salera, also known as Range 999, as the foreigner he shot during a scuffle on March 17, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The American national, Michael George Richey, 37, died past 6 p.m. Tuesday, said Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr., chief of the Mabolo Police Station.

Richey sustained gunshot wounds in his shoulder and thigh.

Caacoy told SunStar Cebu that they will amend the case filed against Range 999, from frustrated murder to murder, following the death of Richey.

The police have also identified the man who was seen on CCTV kicking the American national before the shooting happened.

Caacoy said they will also file charges against the man. (AYB/LMY)