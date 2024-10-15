Forensic experts examine gadgets for Pogo links

POLICE have launched a forensic examination on electronic devices seized from a private resort in Sitio Kalingking, Barangay Saavedra, Moalboal, Cebu, on Oct. 9, 2024 amid suspicions the gadgets were used in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) activities.

Authorities from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (Cidu) 7 and Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu) 7 began examining 34 computers, including four laptops, and 226 mobile phones on Monday, Oct. 14. The search was conducted based on a warrant issued by Judge Ruben Altubar of Regional Trial Court Branch 29 in Toledo City.

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO) 7, said the purpose of the forensic examination was to determine the type of Pogo operation being run by the 38 Chinese nationals who are now detained at the Moalboal Police Station.

As of now, the results of the forensic examination have not been released.

The 38 Chinese nationals are now facing charges for failing to provide passports or certifications allowing them to work in the Philippines, violating Section 7 of Republic Act 562, also known as the Alien Registration Act of 1950. If convicted, they may be deported.

Pelare said investigators are also probing whether the detainees were victims of human trafficking, similar to cases found in a Pogo hub raid by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission in Lapu-Lapu City.

“The possibility that they are victims of human trafficking cannot also be discounted. That’s why our investigation is ongoing. As I’ve mentioned, we have a little challenge because there are 38 of them and we only have one interpreter. We need to talk to them one by one to check if they were victims of human trafficking,” Pelare said.

According to reports, the 38 Chinese nationals do not know how to speak English.

Pelare did not rule out the possibility that the Chinese nationals detained in Moalboal came from abandoned Pogo hubs in Pampanga or Barangay Agus in Lapu-Lapu City, as there were indications of similar operational patterns.

Following the raid of the Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City, the foreigners sought out a different tactic, which involved operating in remote municipalities like Moalboal in order not to be easily detected, he added.

The group reportedly rented the entire resort for P200,000 per month, raising suspicions when they requested a stronger internet connection.

The PRO 7 has ramped up monitoring efforts, working with local governments in Central Visayas, particularly in Cebu, to detect other possible Pogo hubs operating in their jurisdiction.

Police have also identified two individuals believed to be behind the operation, including one with local contacts. / AYB, TPT