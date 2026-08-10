Forfeited goods draws P33.5M in offers

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) secured P33.499 million in accepted offers from the negotiated sale of abandoned and forfeited goods, led by a P30.1-million offer for a 2024 Ferrari SF90 Stradale (Mansory).

The negotiated sale conducted on July 30 resulted in accepted offers for seven of the 13 sale lots, the BOC said.

The other successful lots included a 2018 Lexus LX570 with an accepted offer of P2 million; a 2012 Nissan Murano, P115,000; a Hyundai Grand Starex GL, P110,000; Premium and Regular Gasoline, P200,000; Flat Glass, P352,000; and 35 packages of Steel Wire, P352,000.

Luxury assets

The Ferrari received the highest offer at P30.1 million, accounting for the bulk of the total accepted offers.

The negotiated sale remains subject to the approval of the Secretary of Finance pursuant to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

Once approved, the proceeds from the negotiated sale, amounting to PHP33.499 million, will be remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.

The BOC said the sale is part of its continuing efforts to ensure the lawful, transparent and efficient disposition of abandoned and forfeited goods in accordance with existing customs laws, rules and regulations.

Leadership perspective on operations

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the disposal demonstrated the BOC’s commitment to transparent, decisive and efficient customs administration.

“I congratulate everyone who contributed to the success of this negotiated sale, and many thanks, as well, to our offerors. We will continue to strengthen our processes to further improve our service and deliver greater benefits to the government and the

Filipino people,” he said. / PNA