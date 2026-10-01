‘Forgotten Island’ earns P97 million on opening weekend

“FORGOTTEN ISLAND” posted a strong opening weekend in the Philippines, according to Universal Pictures Philippines, the film’s local distributor.

The DreamWorks Animation film earned P97 million during its opening weekend, surpassing the P80 million opening of “The Odyssey.”

It also set a new record for the biggest opening weekend in Philippine box office history for a non-franchise animated film.

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the film features the voices of Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R. and actress Liza Soberano.

“Forgotten Island” also received a perfect 100% score based on the early wave of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. / TRC S