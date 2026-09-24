‘Forgotten Island’ scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

DreamWorks Animation’s new animated film “Forgotten Island” has scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer.

Critics have praised the film for its visuals, emotional storytelling and use of Philippine mythology and folklore.

Based on 22 reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned a perfect score, surpassing other highly rated DreamWorks titles such as “How to Train Your Dragon” and “Shrek.”

“Forgotten Island” currently holds the highest Tomatometer rating on the review aggregation site.

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the film features Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R. and actress Liza Soberano, who provide voices for the animated feature. / TRC S