Forklift catches fire aboard ship

A FORKLIFT caught fire aboard the Trans-Asia 21 while the vessel was docked at Pier 5 in Cebu City on Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2026, according to the Cebu Port Authority (CPA).

The CPA said it received a report of the fire at 8:48 a.m.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and firefighters from nearby stations responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Trans-Asia Shipping Lines was awaiting inspections by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Maritime Industry Authority to determine whether the vessel is safe and fit to proceed to its next destination.

The cause of the forklift fire had not been disclosed. / SunStar Cebu