Former actress Ilonah Jean gets married

Former actress Ilonah Jean, 52, has tied the knot with her American partner, Derrick Younger.

“We planned a big wedding surrounded by family and friends, but since April, we’ve faced unexpected challenges, including my surgery,” Ilonah wrote in her Facebook post.

“Through it all, God reminded us that what matters most is His blessings, our faith, and the love and commitment we’ve shared from the beginning.”

The couple eventually decided to have a more intimate wedding, realizing that what mattered most was finally getting married.

“It may not have been the wedding we planned, but it was exactly what our hearts needed,” she added.

Ilonah also expressed her gratitude to her husband, writing: “I am grateful to God for giving me a partner who loves, understands, and cares for me.

“Beyond being Jimbo’s mom, I prayed for someone to share this next chapter of my life with. In His perfect timing, God brought Derrick into my life. He is truly an answered prayer.”

“Jimbo” refers to Juan Miguel Santos, her son from her first marriage. Ilonah is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. / TRC