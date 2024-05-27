Former ALA Boy Paypa returns to ring 6 years after retirement

FORMER ALA Boy Jimmy Paypa makes his ring return after a six-year hiatus and takes on Thai veteran Campee Phayom for the vacant Asian Boxing Federation Silver welterweight belt in the undercard “Champions Arise” boxing show on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the Spaceplus Bangkok RCA in Bangkok, Thailand.

Paypa last fought in 2018 and lost to Anvar Tuparov in the first round. After that loss, Paypa became a trainer at the ALA Boxing and Fitness Gym and later on went to Malaysia as a trainer in Monarchy MMA.

Paypa decided to return because he felt that he still had some unfinished business as a boxer.

“I’m reborn. My ring name now is Phoenix and not Popeye anymore. I returned for my family and to the people that believe in me, especially my wife and kid,” Paypa told SunStar Cebu.

Paypa was one of the promising prospects of the now-defunct ALA Gym along with likes of Albert Pagara and Jerson Mancio.

Paypa won the World Boxing Organization Oriental super bantamweight belt with a split decision over two-time world title challenger Bernabe Concepcion in 2016.

Paypa is 19-6-1 with seven knockouts, while Phayom is 24-10-2 with 16 knockouts.

Paypa has been training at the ZIP-Sanman Boxing and Wellness Center under the guidance of fellow former ALA Boy Michael Doming. He’s been sparring with unbeaten Carlo Bacaro and Jeo Santisima, also a former ALA fighter. / EKA