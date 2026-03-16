Former broadcaster takes MCWD helm

LAWYER John Dx Lapid, a former radio broadcaster, was appointed the new general manager of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on Monday, March 16, 2026, replacing former chief Edgar Donoso.

Donoso resigned as general manager in early February 2026.

In a phone interview, Lapid said his immediate priority is to stabilize the water district’s operations while reviewing ongoing projects and contracts to ensure the utility remains financially viable.

While existing agreements will be honored, he said some may still be reviewed for possible renegotiation.

Lapid said some contracts require MCWD to pay higher costs for bulk water supply while selling the water to consumers at lower rates, raising concerns about the water district’s financial position.

Despite this, he assured the public that the agency remains financially stable.

Lapid said reducing water losses and expanding service connections are among the measures being considered to improve efficiency and increase revenues.

He identified non-revenue water (NRW) — water produced but not billed due to leaks, illegal connections or system inefficiencies — as one of the water district’s biggest operational challenges.

Lapid said MCWD will intensify efforts to expand service connections and reach potential customers by bringing its services closer to applicants instead of requiring them to visit MCWD offices.

He added that the water district will maintain its current disconnection policy for unpaid accounts, under which water service is cut off after one month of nonpayment.

Lapid said the policy has helped improve collections and strengthen the agency’s financial position.

“It may be painful for consumers, but it helps stabilize the water district financially,” he said.

Lapid also expressed confidence in working with the MCWD board led by Danilo Almendras, whom he described as a veteran in the water district.

He added that MCWD plans to strengthen coordination with local government units for infrastructure projects such as pipe rehabilitation and the installation of new distribution lines.

Financial recovery

Lapid acknowledged that MCWD’s financial condition remains a challenge but assured the public that efforts are underway to restore stability.

“We are trying to make the water district viable again,” he said, noting that developing new water sources and expanding supply infrastructure require significant investment.

Lapid also sought to reassure MCWD employees about his leadership approach.

“I am not here to privatize the water district. I am here to manage and lead,” he said, adding that he intends to foster cooperation within the agency.

He also pledged clean governance under his leadership.

“In my leadership, there will be no corruption,” Lapid said.

Lapid’s appointment comes after years of leadership tensions within MCWD involving the Local Water Utilities Administration and the water district’s previous leadership.

In April 2024, then general manager Edgar Donoso was placed under preventive suspension by the regulator, triggering a leadership dispute that disrupted the agency’s operations.

Lapid was briefly appointed acting general manager during the crisis but later stepped down amid the conflict.

With a new board now in place, MCWD officials say the agency is focusing on restoring stability while ensuring continued water services for consumers in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City, and the nearby towns of Cordova, Consolacion, Liloan and Compostela. / EHP