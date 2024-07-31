Former call center agents say ‘I do’s’ in 55th Charter Day mass wedding

FORMER call center agents turned sweethearts were among the 55 couples who tied the knot in a mass wedding held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Mohammad Sumah, a 26-year-old from Equatorial Guinea, fell in love with Mariamae Buscas, a 24-year-old from Barangay Basak, Mandaue City, who was his colleague at work. The two started seeing each other secretly during their first year working in a business process outsourcing company.

Sumah, who has been living in the Philippines for five years, revealed that what he likes about his new wife is her respect for him despite his nationality. Buscas, in return, fell in love with him due to his funny and outgoing personality.

When asked why they chose to join the mass wedding in Mandaue City, they revealed that it was just the right time. Also, they got to join other couples in the event as they sought to arrange their documents as soon as possible. They also managed to cut down on expenses since most of their needs were already provided in the mass wedding.

The couple said they plan to build a life here in the Philippines and travel abroad as well.

“It’s gonna be different because I’m not single anymore. I have to take care of my husband,” the bride said, as she looked forward to spending her future with Sumah officially as a married couple.

Sumah also said he is happy and excited to start a new life and build a family with his wife.

The Mandaue City Government sponsored the activity, as part of its 55th Charter Anniversary celebration.

The City paid for the couples’ barong and gown, wedding rings, food buffet and hair and makeup.

On the other hand, in his opening message, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes reminded the newly married couples of the importance of respecting each other as they enter a new life with their partners.

“Remember to be there for each other, at the best and worst of times so that you could continue to grow in love as a family,” Cortes told them. / Jerry Yubal, VSU DEVCOMM Intern