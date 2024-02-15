Former cashier nabbed for estafa

A FORMER cashier of a company was arrested on charges of embezzling money on Thursday afternoon, February 15, 2024, at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The 25-year-old suspect was identified as Chatelyn Marañan Tuling, of Sitio Fatima, Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion town.

Tuling was taken into custody by the members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Lapu-Lapu City Field Unit based on an arrest warrant issued by Judge Ma. Lynna Pacamalan Adviento of the Seventh Judicial Region Branch 58 in Cebu City.

However, the court allows her to post P88,000 in bail to be released from the custody temporarily.

Last year, Tuling's employer filed a qualified estafa lawsuit against her, alleging that she had embezzled a large sum of money. (With TPT)