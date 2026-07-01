Former child star dies at 63

Former actor Michael Sandico has passed away at the age of 63 on June 22, 2026.

According to reports, Michael died in Seattle, Washington, USA, where he had been residing.

Based on IMDb, Michael’s acting career lasted for nearly a decade. He began as a child actor in 1975 with the film “Alkitrang Dugo,” which was based on the 1954 novel “Lord of the Flies.”

He also appeared in “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-gamo” (1976), “High School Circa ‘65” (1979), “Gabun” (1979), “Alaga” (1980), “Cain at Abel” (1982) and “Moral” (1982).

Although he had long stepped away from acting, he made a cameo appearance in the 2010 GMA afternoon drama series “Gumapang Ka sa Lusak,” starring Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo. / TRC S