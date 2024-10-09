Former DOE Visayas director files candidacy for Samboan mayor

In a show of unity and strength, Gamallo was accompanied by his slate, family, and supporters, including former Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid.

Mabatid, a familiar figure in Cebu's political scene, is also making her comeback, having filed her COC to run for Cebu City councilor in the North District.

Her presence alongside Gamallo underscored the depth of support for his mayoral bid, further boosting the momentum behind his campaign.

“I’m tired of the same old political games,” said Gamallo after filing his COC.