Former DOE Visayas director files candidacy for Samboan mayor

SAMBOAN, Cebu — Atty. Russ Mark Gamallo, former Visayas director of the Department of Energy (DOE), officially filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for mayor of Samboan town on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, the last day for filing in the Philippine midterm elections set for May 2025.
Running under the Aksyon Demokratiko party, Gamallo is making waves in local politics with his bid for the mayoral seat, signaling his intent to shake up the town’s traditional political landscape.
In a show of unity and strength, Gamallo was accompanied by his slate, family, and supporters, including former Cebu City Councilor Niña Mabatid.
Mabatid, a familiar figure in Cebu's political scene, is also making her comeback, having filed her COC to run for Cebu City councilor in the North District.
Her presence alongside Gamallo underscored the depth of support for his mayoral bid, further boosting the momentum behind his campaign.
“I’m tired of the same old political games,” said Gamallo after filing his COC.
Gamallo’s campaign emphasizes job creation, improved public services, and sustainable infrastructure, all aimed at making Samboan a thriving community.
He has consistently voiced his frustration with the stagnant political climate that has left many feeling disillusioned, vowing to bring a “fresh breath” to local governance with transparency, accountability, and forward-thinking policies.
His candidacy has already garnered significant attention, not just within Samboan but also from political observers across the province of Cebu.
With his track record in both local governance and national service, Gamallo’s bold move is seen as a potential turning point for Samboan, a town that has long yearned for progress.
As the campaign season heats up, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Gamallo can translate his vision into reality.
With the people of Samboan watching closely, they will soon decide if this shift from energy director to mayoral candidate will bring the transformative change they have long awaited.
The 2025 midterm elections will undoubtedly be one to watch, with Gamallo’s bid for the mayoralty raising the stakes for the future of Samboan. (PR)