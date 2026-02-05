Former driver files complaint against Ramos, Dee

A former personal driver has filed a complaint before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) alleging physical assault, torture, and serious illegal detention involving actress Rhian Ramos and beauty queen Michelle Dee.

In his affidavit, the complainant claimed that the incident occurred on Jan. 17, 2026, inside a condominium unit in Makati City. He alleged that he was assaulted by Ramos, Dee, and another individual identified as Samantha Panlilio, with the help of two bodyguards.

The driver further alleged that he was detained inside the unit for several days and was only able to escape by jumping from the building. He claimed the incident stemmed from accusations that he had taken sensitive photos from Dee, which he denied.

Legal counsel for Ramos and Dee has denied the allegations, describing the claims as retaliatory after the two filed a qualified theft case against the driver. That theft complaint, however, was later dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.

As of posting, Ramos and Dee have not issued personal statements and are awaiting official copies of the complaint, according to their legal representatives. / TRC