Former drug surrenderer nabbed for shabu in Dumaguete City

A FORMER drug surrenderer fell to the authorities during a buy-bust carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office and the 705th Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 7 in Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental around 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Mark Erwin Singco, 44, of Barangay Okiot, Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Taken from him were five grams of substance believed to be shabu with an estimated market value of P34,000, buy-bust money and a cellular phone.

Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA Central Visayas, said they conducted the operation after receiving information about the suspect’s illegal drug activity.

It is said that Singco has the capacity to dispose of 50 grams of illicit substances every week in his distribution areas in Bais City and Dumaguete City.

The suspect will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)