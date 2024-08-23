Former entertainment columnist passes away

ROGER P. Serna, former entertainment columnist for SunStar Cebu and Superbalita Cebu, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

The circumstances surrounding his passing, however, are still unknown because his family declined to give statements as they are still grieving the loss of their loved one.

Serna started his journalism career as a writer and then as managing editor for Southwestern University’s student publication, The Quill.

One of his early jobs was a part-time job at Vistas magazine, where he honed his writing skills.

Following his graduation from college, Serna worked as an accountant for SunStar Cebu before moving on to writing entertainment columns for the publication.

When Serna was hired as the leisure editor at Newstime Daily, he was able to devote more of his time to writing, which was a turning point in his career.

His previous positions also aided in his subsequent employment as an administrative officer and information officer of the Cebu Provincial Government’s public information office.

Despite his new responsibilities, he continued to write columns and stayed involved in the media.

Serna was also a choir member in a church in his hometown of Oslob. / JBB